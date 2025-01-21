Bigg Boss: Karan V Grover Reveals Why He Will Never Go On A Reality Show

Mumbai: Karan V Grover, one of television’s most beloved stars, recently revealed why reality shows like Bigg Boss are not his cup of tea. Currently promoting his new show Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei, with former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan, Karan shared his thoughts in an interview, which has since sparked conversations among his fans.

A video posted by paparazzo Varinder Chawla captures Karan candidly responding to why he has never been seen on reality TV. He jokingly mentioned that “they don’t pay much” but later elaborated on the real reason. He said, “As a character, I am open to doing all kinds of projects at any level. But I’ve been told that since I have a slightly dry and rude side to me, I shouldn’t be doing reality shows.”

Karan revealed that he has been approached multiple times to participate in Bigg Boss, but he firmly declined each offer. He admitted, “My thought process is that I can’t go there.”

Fans were quick to support Karan’s decision, with many commenting on the video that he should remain true to himself and avoid Bigg Boss. One fan wrote, “You don’t need a reality show to prove your worth—you’re already a star!” Another added, “We love your work just the way it is, no need to change for a show like Bigg Boss.”

While Karan is staying away from the reality TV space, he’s making waves with his upcoming show alongside Ayesha Khan. The duo’s chemistry is already creating a buzz, and fans are eager to see what they bring to the screen.

Karan’s decision to stay true to his personality and focus on fiction-based projects rather than reality shows has only strengthened his bond with fans. Known for his grounded nature and authentic performances, Karan continues to win hearts on his own terms.