Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Runner-Up & Splitsvilla 13 Winner Jay Dudhane Arrested For Alleged Connection In Rs 5 Crore Fraud case

Mumbai: The runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 and winner of Splitsvilla 13, Jay Dudhane, has been arrested by the Thane Police for his alleged connection in the Rs 5 crore fraud case.

The actor was escorted by the Thane Police to the van after making the arrest.

Jay Dudhane reiterated his faith in the "justice" while calling the case false and wrong. The actor assured of cooperating with the police in the investigation.

"I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, and my brother's wife--the four of us were going abroad. I didn't even know that an arrest warrant or an LOC (Lookout Circular) had been issued in my name. The police told me that I couldn't leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with the police. A false case hasn't been filed against me, but many things have been misrepresented. I am ready to face everything at my level. I have complete faith in justice. This case is completely false," said Jay Dhudhane while talking to media

Jay Dudhane rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 13, where his chemistry with Aditi Rajput became one of the season's biggest talking points.

He later strengthened his popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, emerging as a strong and recognisable personality in the reality TV space.