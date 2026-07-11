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  • /Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna in a spiritual ceremony

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna in a spiritual ceremony

Television actress Palak Purswani has tied the knot with marketing professional Rohan Khanna in an intimate, spiritual ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna in a spiritual ceremony
Image Credit: @palak.purswani/Instagram

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