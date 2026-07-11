/Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna in a spiritual ceremony

"Some love stories are written by destiny. Ours was chosen by Mahadev. From two souls...to one forever. 26.06.26," they captioned the post. For the wedding, Palak wore a red bridal lehenga, which she paired with traditional jewellery. The ceremony was held amid the serene surroundings of the Isha Yoga Centre, with the couple opting for a simple and spiritual celebration instead of a lavish affair.