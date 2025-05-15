Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Armaan Malik Alleges He Was Threatened, 'Followed By An Unknown Car', Later Deletes Video Post

New Delhi: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik took to social media with a video appeal, claiming that he has been receiving continuous threats and was recently followed by an unidentified vehicle near his residence in Zirakpur, Punjab. He has deleted the video post now.

In the video, Malik is seen alongside his second wife Kritika Malik, looking distressed, while recounting his ongoing ordeal. He shared that he has been living in Zirakpur for the past five years and has already filed complaints regarding the threats.

"I’ve been receiving threats for quite some time now, for which I’ve filed complaints. An FIR has also been registered. But for the past five months, I’ve been going around police stations and the DC office just to get an arms license issued so I can protect my small children and my family," Armaan said in the clip.

He further alleged that a few days ago, he was followed by an unknown car. He contacted the police and followed all procedures, but claims he never received any follow-up or update on the matter.

"Even today, something similar happened to me, which is why I’m making this appeal through Instagram," he added.

According to Armaan, the administration has denied his application for an arms license, citing a pending case registered against him in Delhi — a claim he strongly denies.

"They keep saying there's a case against me in Delhi. But there’s no real case — it’s baseless and false. I have full faith in the judiciary that truth will win. But till then, should my family and I continue to live in fear?"

Joining him in the video, Kritika Malik also made an emotional appeal: "He is telling the truth. I also fold my hands and request the authorities to issue an arms license so my children and us as a family can feel safe."

Armaan emphasized that his presence on social media has always been responsible:

"I’ve never put out content that would mislead people or take them down the wrong path."