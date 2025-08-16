Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Armaan Malik And Second Wife Kritika Announce Pregnancy

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have once again grabbed headlines. The family has announced that Armaan and Kritika are expecting their second child.

The announcement was made with the caption: “Ghar mein khushiyaan aane wali hain” (Happiness is about to enter our home)

(This is a developing copy)