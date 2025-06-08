Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hospitalised Due To 'Grave Condition'; Friend Shares Crucial Update

New Delhi: Actress and reality TV star Sana Makbul, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, has been hospitalised due to a serious health issue, according to a statement by her close friend Aashna Kanchwala on social media. While the exact nature of her condition has not been disclosed, Kanchwala described it as a “grave condition” in an Instagram Story.

Sharing her support, Aashna wrote:

"My strongest Diva, I'm so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger... Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon my love @divasana."

According to a report by The Times of India, Sana has been battling autoimmune complications for some time now, which may have led to her sudden hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, in a podcast with Comedian Bharti Singh, Sana previously revealed that she has been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition in which her body’s immune cells attack her liver. She stated, “I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons... a lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

Despite her current health scare, the actress appeared in good spirits recently, having posted Eid greetings and pictures with her family on Instagram just a day ago, celebrating the occasion with her loved ones.

Sana Makbul, born on 13 June 1993 in Mumbai, rose to fame with her role as Lavanya in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. She made her Telugu film debut with Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya and appeared in the Tamil film Rangoon. She reached the semi-finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021 and most recently gained widespread attention after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024.

Fans continue to await an official update from her team regarding her health.