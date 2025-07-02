Bigg Boss OTT Fame Adnaan Shaikh Announces Arrival Of Their FIRST Child With Wife Ayesha Shaikh - WATCH

New Delhi: Popular content creator and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Adnaan Shaikh has now taken to social media announcing a new chapter in life after their much-publicised wedding in Mumbai. Adnaan and his wife Ayesha Shaikh have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, nearly nine months after their intimate yet star-studded wedding in Mumbai.

The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram through a heartwarming video montage. The announcement began with a graphic that read, “Welcome to the world,” featuring a baby carriage. This was followed by a celebratory message revealing the baby's gender: "IT'S A BOY."

Expressing gratitude, the couple wrote, "By the grace and mercy of Allah, Allah has blessed us with a baby boy." They added, "Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our precious baby boy into the world!" and signed off as "Blessed Parents 'Adnaan Shaikh' and 'Ayesha Shaikh'."

Watch:

In a message to their followers, the couple requested prayers for their newborn: "Dear family and friends, please keep him in your prayers. Your Duas are a source of strength and comfort for us, and we trust Allah will answer them. May He bless our baby with good health, happiness, and protection."

The video also included a religious invocation: "I seek refuge in the perfect words of Allah from every devil and every poisonous reptile, and from every bad eye." A Ghibli-style image of Adnaan holding a baby rounded out the touching tribute.

Adnaan and Ayesha tied the knot on September 25, 2024, in a ceremony that was attended by several digital creators, influencers, and entertainment personalities. The two had been in a relationship for over two years before they decided to get married. Their wedding was widely covered by the media, not just for its glamour but also for the controversies that surrounded it.

Shortly after the wedding, Adnaan’s sister, Iffat Shaikh, publicly alleged that Ayesha’s real name was Riddhi Jadhav, and claimed that she had converted to Islam in order to marry the YouTuber. The controversy gained traction online, sparking debate and speculation. However, Adnaan was quick to respond to the accusations. He dismissed the claims as “completely false,” and accused his sister of “emotional blackmail.” He also stated that her actions were an attempt to sabotage his personal happiness.

Four days ago, Adnaan’s sister, Iffat Shadan Shaikh, shared a deeply emotional post announcing a new chapter in her life. She began with a powerful caption, "Bismillah Rahman Rahim - In the name of Allah, we begin this new chapter. May it be filled with blessings, peace, and happiness."

She followed it with a heartfelt dua, "Rabbana taqabbal minna innaka Antas-Sami'ul-Alim" (Our Lord, accept from us. Indeed, You are the All-Hearing, All-Knowing).

In her message, she expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude at the birth of her baby, "Assalamualaikum, dear everyone, I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to announce the arrival of my precious newborn baby, Alhamdulillah. This blessing from Allah SWT has brought a renewed sense of purpose and happiness to my life."

Reflecting on this new journey, she spoke about healing, family, and personal growth, "The birth of my baby has given me a fresh perspective, and I am committed to leaving past hurts and disagreements behind.

With a heart full of love and forgiveness, I am choosing to release all negativity and start anew. I am deleting the past family dispute videos, not to erase memories, but to symbolize my commitment to moving forward with peace, understanding, and compassion."

She ended with a sincere note, "I DON'T EXPECT ANYTHING FROM ANYONE, BUT I HOPE THAT THIS NEW BEGINNING WILL BRING ME CLOSER TO ALLAH, Insha'Allah. I pray that we can all learn from our past and work towards a brighter, more loving future.

Thank you for your love and support. May Allah SWT continue to bless us all with peace, happiness, and togetherness."

As they now embrace parenthood, the couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well wishers.