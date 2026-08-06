'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Jiyaa Shankar gets engaged to beau Kaaran, shares dreamy pics

Sharing a string of pictures from the moment when Kaaran popped the question, Jiyaa wrote, "So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn't easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you, even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn't easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces."