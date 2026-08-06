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'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Jiyaa Shankar gets engaged to beau Kaaran, shares dreamy pics

Known for her work across television and films, Jiyaa Shankar also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Jiyaa Shankar gets engaged to beau Kaaran, shares dreamy pics
Image Credit: Instagram/@jiyaashankar

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