Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Samyuktha Shan Marries Former CSK Cricketer Aniruddha Srikanth In A Grand Traditional Ceremony

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 fame Samyuktha Shan has tied the knot with Aniruddha Srikanth, former Chennai Super Kings player, cricket commentator, and son of legendary cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The couple exchanged vows on November 27, 2025, in an intimate traditional wedding attended only by close family members and friends.

Moments from the celebration quickly went viral on social media, with fans, celebrities, and well-wishers flooding the newlyweds with heartfelt messages. Samyuktha looked radiant in her elegant gold saree paired with classic temple jewellery, while Aniruddha complemented her beautifully in a gold-toned shirt and traditional dhoti.

Who Is Samyuktha Shan?

Samyuktha Shan is a popular actress and model who rose to national recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Before entering the television space, she built a strong career in the fashion industry and worked extensively as a model and digital influencer.

About Aniruddha Srikanth

Aniruddha Srikanth is well known in the cricket fraternity. A former opening batsman for Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings, he has transitioned into a respected cricket commentator. He was previously married to Arthi Venkatesh, while Samyuktha was earlier married to Karthik Shankar.

A Heartwarming South Indian Wedding

The wedding embraced the beauty of a simple and traditional South Indian ceremony, focusing on cultural values and family warmth rather than grandeur. The first images from the event reflect an atmosphere filled with joy, blessings, and affectionate moments—perfectly capturing the essence of an intimate celebration.

Samyuktha Shan and Aniruddha Srikanth’s wedding beautifully reflects how love, simplicity, and tradition can come together to create truly memorable moments. As the couple embarks on this new journey, fans and well-wishers continue to shower them with blessings and warm wishes for a joyful and fulfilling life ahead. Their intimate ceremony stands as a reminder that the most meaningful celebrations are often those rooted in love, family, and authenticity.