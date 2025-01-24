Bigg Boss Winner 18 Karanveer Mehra Takes A Sly Dig At Vivian Dsena As He Avoids Inviting Him To His Party

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra recently addressed the buzz surrounding his exclusion from the post-show party hosted by first runner-up Vivian Dsena. Despite their 12-year-long friendship and memorable bittersweet bond on the show, Karanveer was noticeably absent from the celebrations.

In an interview with Telly Times, Karanveer expressed his surprise and disappointment, saying, “I don’t know why he didn’t call his friend who has known him for 12 years. I wouldn’t do anything like that. If he had invited me, I would have definitely gone, but it happens. Trophy nahi mili, 2 log mein ek hi ko milti (He didn’t win the trophy; only one person can win it between two).”

Despite the snub, Karanveer maintained a positive stance and expressed his willingness to mend fences. “If I will host a party, I will definitely invite him,” he added, hinting at his openness to maintaining their friendship.



Karanveer also addressed accusations that he demeaned Vivian by asking him to hold his trophy after the win. Defending his actions, he said, “It’s not at all like that. The trophy was very heavy, it was almost 15 kg, and it would have fallen down. That is why I asked him to hold it.”

Karanveer and Vivian’s friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 18. Their camaraderie, occasional clashes, and emotional moments resonated with viewers, making their bond an integral part of the season’s narrative.

While Karanveer Mehra’s exclusion from Vivian Dsena’s party has raised eyebrows, his gracious response showcases his maturity. Fans are hopeful that the two can move past this minor hiccup and rekindle their friendship outside the Bigg Boss house.