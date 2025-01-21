Bigg Boss Winner Karanveer Regrets Roasting Vivian In The Show; Calls It A Low Point

Mumbai: After winning Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer Mehra has been reflecting on his journey inside the house, including his highs and lows. In an interview with Screen, Karanveer opened up about his most memorable moments and one instance he wished he could take back.

Karan shared, “The task where I lifted Edin or trimmed Rajat’s beard were my high points. The low point was the roast I did with Vivian. I should have avoided that.”

Karanveer also spoke about his complex relationship with Vivian Dsena, with whom he shares a 12-year-long friendship. Their dynamic inside the house was often tense, with frequent arguments and disagreements. Reflecting on their equation, Karan said, “We had a lover’s spat on the show. Both of our definitions of friendship are very different. He thought of me as a dearer friend, while I came from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now, it’s a 100-day friendship.”

Despite the tension between the two, Vivian showed true sportsmanship after losing the trophy to Karanveer. His graciousness has won him the admiration of fans and fellow contestants alike.

Fans of the show have praised Karanveer for acknowledging his mistake and reflecting on his actions. Many appreciated his honesty and the maturity to admit his faults, while others lauded Vivian for maintaining dignity despite the ups and downs of their friendship.

As Karanveer basks in the glory of his Bigg Boss 18 win, his candid reflections on his journey highlight the importance of growth, forgiveness, and the lessons learned during the rollercoaster ride that is Bigg Boss.