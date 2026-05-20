‘Biggest risk of my life': Farrhana Bhatt reveals she publicly cut ties with family to chase her dreams

Mumbai: Actress and reality show contestant Farrhana Bhatt has opened up about one of the toughest decisions of her life, revealing that she has asked her family to publicly announce their disassociation from her. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress shared that cutting herself off from close blood relatives was the ‘biggest risk’ she ever took in pursuit of her dreams.

Speaking candidly about the emotional turmoil, Farrhana said, “The biggest risk in life taken by me, is that I completely cut myself off from my close blood relatives. To a limit where I told them you can publicly announce ‘she doesn’t belong to us’. That was the biggest risk I took.”

The actress further explained how difficult it was to distance herself from family despite emotional expectations attached to blood relations.

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“Somewhere in your blood relation, if you are at your lowest, you have certain expectations that maybe someone from your family will someday come up and help you, or say a few words that motivate you. But at that point, when you have actually no one around, it’s just you and your mother, and you are cutting off everyone, publicly telling them, ‘You don’t belong to me. I don’t belong to you,’ that’s when you completely put yourself into solitude,” she shared.

The Bigg Boss season 19 contestant also added that despite the loneliness, she chose not to give up on her ambitions. “I decided that I will be alone, but I won’t give up on my dreams or whatever I want to do. That was the biggest risk I ever took,” she said.

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Hailing from Kashmir, Farrhana Bhatt rose to fame with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 19’ in 2025. Her outspoken personality and quite fearless journey on the reality show garnered attention from viewers across the country.

She was also trolled for her abusive language on the show.

Following the show, she featured in a music video with singer-composer Amaal Mallik.

The actress is now gearing up to participate in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 15.

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