Bihar Election 2025: BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Owns Assets Worth Crores — Know The Folk Singer-Turned-Politician’s Net Worth

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: Folk singer–turned–BJP candidate Maithili Thakur has stepped into the political battleground and is currently leading in the Alinagar constituency, according to early trends.

The 25-year-old first-time candidate joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just a month before the assembly elections.

The folk music sensation rose to fame through a reality show and has since received multiple government-recognised awards. Thakur has said that her political priorities include youth empowerment, women’s education, and cultural preservation. She is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vinod Mishra for the Alinagar seat.

Maithili Thakur’s Asset Declaration

According to her official election affidavit, Thakur has declared total assets worth nearly Rs 4 crore, including both movable and immovable properties. Her annual income has more than doubled in the past five years — from Rs 12.02 lakh in 2019–20 to Rs 28.67 lakh in 2023–24. Her primary sources of income include music performances, social media content, and brand collaborations.

The affidavit also reveals that her movable assets stand at Rs 2.32 crore, which includes a Honda Activa scooter. Her immovable assets include real estate purchased in 2022 for Rs 47 lakh, now valued at around Rs 1.5 crore.

The young politician also owns 408 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakh, along with cash savings of Rs 1,80,700. She has diversified her finances through mutual funds as well, with investments in SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, and others.

Thakur enjoys massive popularity on social media, with 6.3 million followers across platforms.

Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted a strong performance for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with 25-year-old Thakur emerging as one of the prominent young faces in the race.