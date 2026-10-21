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  • /Bijoya Dashami 2026: Kajol's daughter Nysa looks graceful in red suit as she arrives at pandal to bid adieu to Maa Durga

Bijoya Dashami 2026: Kajol's daughter Nysa looks graceful in red suit as she arrives at pandal to bid adieu to Maa Durga

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Bijoya Dashami 2026: Kajol's daughter Nysa looks graceful in red suit as she arrives at pandal to bid adieu to Maa Durga
Image Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

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Bijoya Dashami 2026: Kajol's daughter Nysa looks graceful in red suit as she arrives at pandal to bid adieu to Maa Durga
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