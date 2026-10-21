Mumbai: Bollywood stars have been arriving at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal since Wednesday morning to bid adieu to Maa Durga on the occasion of Maha Dashami. A while ago, actress Kajol's daughter Nysa arrived at the pandal to seek blessings of the deity. In pictures captured by the paparazzi, she was seen chatting and interacting with her loved ones, including her maasi, Tanishaa Mukerji.