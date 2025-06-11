Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914416https://zeenews.india.com/people/billie-eilish-and-nat-wolff-confirm-dating-with-passionate-kiss-in-venice-2914416.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish And Nat Wolff Confirm Dating With Passionate Kiss In Venice

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have officially confirmed their romance with a passionate kiss on a balcony in Venice, Italy.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Billie Eilish And Nat Wolff Confirm Dating With Passionate Kiss In Venice

Washington: Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have officially confirmed their romance with a passionate kiss on a balcony in Venice, Italy.
 
Photos obtained by E! News put an end to months of speculation surrounding the couple's relationship. The photos show Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff enjoying champagne and each other's company in the picturesque city of Venice.

They were seen toasting with champagne glasses, with Billie taking a photo with her phone, holding up the champagne in front of her lens as Nat poses behind it, holding his own glass up.

 After the celebrations, Nat goes in for a kiss, holding Billie by the chin as she leans against a bannister. Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's bond is rooted in their shared experience with Tourette's syndrome.
 
Alex Wolff, Nat's brother, revealed in an interview with Variety that the trio became close through their shared struggles with the condition.
 
 "Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette's," Alex said, adding, "And I think we all have bonded over that."
 
Billie has also expressed her admiration for the Wolff family, telling Alex during an interview, "Your family is literally the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," as quoted by E! News.
 
While Billie Eilish appears to be ready to go somewhat public with her relationship with Nat, she has made it clear that she prefers to keep details private.
 
"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life," she told in an interview, adding, "Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again," as quoted by E! News. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK