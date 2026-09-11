/Bipasha Basu alleges 'worms' found in nutrition product, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe

Earlier, actor Manoj Bajpayee had also joined the list of admirers and praised Mundhe for the way he carries out his duties. While speaking to ANI, Bajpayee spoke about society and the way people view honest work, saying that we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people. “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.