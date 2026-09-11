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  • /Bipasha Basu alleges 'worms' found in nutrition product, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe

Bipasha Basu alleges 'worms' found in nutrition product, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe

Bipasha Basu's post raises allegations about the product, though there is no independent confirmation so far that the substance shown in the video was worms or that the product was contaminated.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Bipasha Basu alleges 'worms' found in nutrition product, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe
Image Credit: Instagram

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