Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Devi Crafts Adorable Ganpati Idol Ahead Of Festivities

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu has kickstarted with the festivities that are round the corner. Not just Bipasha, but her little baby girl, Devi, also seems to have geared up for Ganesh Chaturthi that commences from tomorrow, 27th of August.

Bipasha recently shared a video of her cute baby sculpting the idol of Lord Ganesha with her tiny little hands. In the video, Devi is seen making the idol with the help of clay and is seen extremely engrossed and focused in the process. Dressed in an ochre yellow kurta and salwar and hair tied in ponytails, Devi looks adorable.

As much as Bipasha is known for being strong and extremely upfront about her opinions, she is a complete softie when it comes to her little baby. Bipasha makes sure that Devi participates actively in every festival and occasion. From Independence Day to Ganpati celebrations, Durga Puja, Diwali and every other festival and celebration, Bipasha makes sure that Devi knows the significance of each of them.

The “No Entry” star tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016 in a star-studded traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first baby, a girl in November 2022.

Back then Bipasha had revealed that Devi was diagnosed with a Ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart. Devi was just three days when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three months old. The parents name her as Devi for her resemblance to Indian goddesses’ spirit and zeal of fighting back every problem with all the strength.

Devi is the apple of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s eyes and the doting parents are always seen sharing adorable videos and photos of their daughter on the social media account.