Bipasha Basu turns up the heat in sexy neon fringe bikini at Maldives, check out her vacation pictures

New Delhi: Actress Bipasha Basu, who visited the Maldives in February this year to celebrate her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday, is now back to the island again. The 'Raaz' actress seems to be having her best time in the Maldives as she rings in her anniversary with her hubby dearest.

Bipasha shared a series of photos from her vacation on her Instagram.

In her latest set of photos, Bipasha was seen in an off-shoulder tussled bikini top styled over a printed blue bottom. She completed her look with cool sunglasses along with silver hoops and a sleek neckpiece. She had her hair loose and wavy. "Toasty!!! #loveyourself," she captioned her post.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series 'Dangerous'.

Bipasha was a presenter on the TV show 'Darr Sabko Lagta Hai'. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as 'Dhoom 2', 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'Race', 'Omkara', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Raaz', among others.