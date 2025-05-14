Advertisement
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Birthday Girl Manushi Chhillar Gears Up For Her Favourite Week With Two Big Releases Ahead

Manushi Chhillar celebrated her birthday in New York while gearing up for a bold new chapter in Bollywood with two transformative film roles in Maalik and Tehran, marking a major shift in her acting career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Birthday Girl Manushi Chhillar Gears Up For Her Favourite Week With Two Big Releases Ahead (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar rang in her birthday today, celebrating in style all the way from New York. Taking to Instagram, Manushi gave fans a glimpse of her special day with snapshots of birthday treats and presents.

The former Miss World, crowned in 2017, is now gearing up for an exciting year ahead with not one, but two major film releases lined up. First is Maalik, a gritty gangster drama where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The second is Tehran, a geopolitical thriller inspired by true events, where she shares the screen with John Abraham.

Both roles mark a significant shift in Manushi’s career trajectory, with her stepping into completely uncharted territory. In Maalik, her on-screen persona is said to be dramatically different from anything audiences have seen before. So much so, the production team has taken extra measures to keep her look tightly under wraps. The film, directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, is slated to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, Tehran promises an equally bold transformation. From action-packed scenes to a striking new look featuring cropped wavy hair and heavy weaponry, Manushi is pushing the envelope. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Tehran is set to release later in 2025.

