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NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Bittersweet’: Karan Johar reacts to David Dhawan saying ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ will be his final movie
HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI

‘Bittersweet’: Karan Johar reacts to David Dhawan saying ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ will be his final movie

Karan Johar shared an emotional and bittersweet reaction on Instagram after veteran director David Dhawan announced that his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, will be his final directorial venture.

|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
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‘Bittersweet’: Karan Johar reacts to David Dhawan saying ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ will be his final movie(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted that he had a 'bittersweet' reaction when David Dhawan told him that "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is going to be his last movie.
 
KJo shared that David Dhawan is a director who has created an entire genre of movies with his style of storytelling and his unique brand of entertainment.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker wrote, "Yesterday when I went to Davidji’s celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! (sic)"

"What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration…. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity…. There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always…..," concluded Karan.

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Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani slams alleged song recreation in Varun Dhawan film, calls it 'ethical violation'

During his cinematic journey spanning more than 4 decades, David Dhawan has delivered many blockbuster hits such as "Raja Babu", "Coolie No 1", "Mr and Mrs Khiladi", "Hero No 1", "Haseena Maan Jayegi", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya", and "Partner", to name just a few.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" marks David Dhawan's 4th professional association with his son Varun, following "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020). 

With Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde as the leads, the romantic comedy also features Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in supporting roles, along with others. 

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will be reaching the cinema halls on 12th June this year

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