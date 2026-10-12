/BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over OCI violations

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.
Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.
Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest.
“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.
The BJP leader further alleged that Khan was attempting to incite "anarchy" in the country and called for his immediate arrest and deportation.
“While any individual has the right to speak against the government, people like Imran Khan are attempting to incite anarchy in India; they should be arrested immediately and deported... We have demanded that a summons be issued to Imran Khan immediately, and the police are expected to do so today,” he added.
In his comments, Somaiya also referred to the participation of other prominent personalities in protests, naming veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. He alleged that their appearances at demonstrations were part of a “well-planned conspiracy.”
Somaiya also referred to the participation of other prominent personalities in protests, naming veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, alleging that their appearances at demonstrations were part of a “well-planned conspiracy”
“Sometimes Shabana Azmi appears, sometimes Javed Akhtar shows up, and at other times others appear; this is a well-planned conspiracy. The money could be coming from Pakistan or elsewhere. You may have noticed that he also lied about this matter. I had a heated argument with the police and asked why he had not been arrested. He is falsely claiming that he is a citizen and belongs to Mumbai,” the BJP leader said.
Somaiya's latest remarks follow his earlier post on X, in which he said he had written to and spoken with the Gamdevi Police Station regarding the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Khan. He argued that the case was incomplete and sought further action against the actor.
The BJP leader had announced that he would visit the police station on Monday afternoon to press for further action. He maintained that Khan should face additional charges for participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation and for allegedly violating OCI regulations and visa conditions.
The controversy follows a protest held at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on October 10, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP)-led demonstration in New Delhi.
Khan was among several people detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.
Speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and expressed concern over what he described as the suppression of people's voices.
“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.
He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity.
Emphasising his position, Imran added, “I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”
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