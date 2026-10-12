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  • /BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over OCI violations

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over OCI violations

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has approached Mumbai Police seeking actor Imran Khan’s arrest and deportation for allegedly breaching OCI visa conditions during a public agitation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over OCI violations
Image Credit: @frames.by_mukul/Instagram

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