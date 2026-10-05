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  • /BJP leader slams Sanjay Dutt over 'no peace in India' remark; actor clarifies it was scripted humour

BJP leader slams Sanjay Dutt over 'no peace in India' remark; actor clarifies it was scripted humour

Sanjay Dutt clarified that his "no peace in India" remark on Shekhar Suman's show was a scripted Munna Bhai-style comedic routine, amid sharp criticism from BJP leader Parinay Fuke.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
BJP leader slams Sanjay Dutt over 'no peace in India' remark; actor clarifies it was scripted humour
Image Credit: @duttsanjay/Instagram/ANI

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