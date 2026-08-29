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BJP slams comedian Samay Raina over remarks on Kashmiri Pandits and Biharis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised comedian Samay Raina following his on-show exchange with Sharon Verma on India's Got Latent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
BJP slams comedian Samay Raina over remarks on Kashmiri Pandits and Biharis
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BJP slams comedian Samay Raina over remarks on Kashmiri Pandits and Biharis
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