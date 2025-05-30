Blackpink’s Jisoo’s Brother Accused Of Illegally Recording Woman During Sex, Treating Women Like 'Sexual Objects'

New Delhi: Blackpink’s Jisoo’s brother has found himself in controversy after being accused of secretly filming a woman without her consent during a sexual encounter. The allegations surfaced on May 29 in an anonymous post on Blind, a Korean employee community platform, and have since gone viral on social media.

In an anonymous post titled “I was illegally filmed by BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother,” a woman shared a disturbing account, claiming she had a sexual relationship with him. “It took me a long time to write this. Everything I’m about to share is based on my own experience,” the woman stated.

The woman began by explaining that the incident occurred at his home, and she later discovered she was secretly recorded without her consent using a hidden camera. “I couldn’t believe it,” she wrote, further alleging that he showed the footage to his acquaintances and bragged about having similar recordings of multiple women.

The post stated that Jisoo’s brother had simultaneous relationships with multiple women, including one he reportedly met while his wife was pregnant. He allegedly pressured some into sending explicit videos and “treated women like sexual objects and ignored their consent and feelings.”

“I never gave my consent. I didn’t know I was being filmed. I am a victim,” the post read. She also mentioned that she is considering taking legal action and is willing to come forward publicly alongside other potential victims, if they choose to share their stories as well.

Jisoo is currently associated with businesses led by her brother. He leads the company Biomom, which sells children’s health supplements, and recently launched an entertainment label named Blissoo, with Jisoo as the brand’s ambassador.

The original post has now been deleted; however, it quickly garnered public attention.

In response, Jisoo’s agency issued a brief statement, saying, “We are currently checking the facts.”

No legal complaint has been filed as of now, and the identity of the alleged victim remains undisclosed.