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BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s backup career plan was a Disneyland performer as princess

Lisa’s latest song “SaWaDiKa” has been released. A few weeks ago, she expressed her gratitude and said that “the whole village” helped her bring her track to life. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s backup career plan was a Disneyland performer as princess
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BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s backup career plan was a Disneyland performer as princess
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