NewsLifestylePeople
BLAKE LIVELY

Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for freaking her out as she shares PICS of her baby bump

Blake Lively slammed the paparazzi for waiting outside her house and freaking her and kids out for photographs. The actress dropped the pictures of her pregnant belly on Instagram.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for freaking her out as she shares PICS of her baby bump

Washington: Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, slammed the paparazzi for stalking their home. Taking to Instagram, Blake shared candid pictures of her baby bump and penned a note slamming the shutterbugs. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them."  

She signed off by writing, "And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love!" 

See the post here - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The pictures also feature Blake's husband Ryan, sister Robyn Lively and her friend and singer Taylor Swift. Blake broke the news of her pregnancy by making her baby bump debut at the Forbes Power Women`s Summit a few days ago. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," Blake quipped at the event.  

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. Their eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019.  

Live Tv

Blake LivelyBlake Lively pregnancyBlake Lively pregnancy newsBlake Lively slams paparazzi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus