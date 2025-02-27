Blake Lively Honours 'Gossip Girl' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg, Says ''World Lost A Deeply Sensitive, Good Person''

Actor Blake Lively paid tribute to her 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at the age of 39.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote a long post remembering her co-star. Trachtenberg and Lively both appeared in the 2007-2012 series, with Trachtenberg portraying bad girl Georgina Sparks, a frenemy to Lively's Serena van der Woodsen, reported People.

"This was the first day I met Michelle," Lively wrote in her caption, shared alongside a photo of the two from 'Gossip Girl'. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

Lively added, "She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," as per the outlet.

Lively remembered that Trachtenberg would wear "yummy caramel smelling lip gloss" while shooting. "She didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details," she added

Lively called Trachtenberg a "kind person, through and through," Lively also regretted the lost connection between the two. "Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday," she wrote.

"The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle," said Lively. "May her work and her huge heart be remember by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Lively was not the only cast member of the beloved teen drama to honour Trachtenberg, other Gossip Girl stars including Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford also reacted to her demise on social media.

"Michelle was one of a kind," Chace Crawford, who portrayed Nate Archibald, shared in the post. "I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you"

Trachtenberg was found "unconscious and unresponsive" by police on Wednesday morning.

"She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," an insider said, reported People.