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BMC demolishes unauthorised structure at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished portions of actor Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property over unauthorised internal construction work carried out without required approvals.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow
Image Credit: ANI

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