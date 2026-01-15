Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBMC Elections 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan – Which Bollywood Stars Skipped Polls?
BMC ELECTIONS 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan – Which Bollywood Stars Skipped Polls?

While many Bollywood celebrities were spotted casting their votes in the BMC elections, several prominent film personalities, including the Bachchan family and Shah Rukh Khan, were notably absent from polling booths.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Trending Photos

BMC Elections 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan – Which Bollywood Stars Skipped Polls?(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The BMC elections saw a fairly good turnout of Bollywood celebrities who were seen stepping out to cast their votes. 

While most prominent faces were seen exercising their democratic rights, a few film personalities gave the civic exercise a miss this time.

Among the notable names who were seen absent at the polling booths were megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan. The Bachchan bahu and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also seemed to have given the elections a miss.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and family were also seen missing on the election day.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit was also missing at the booth. Stars Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Ajay Devgn and actor Farhan Akhtar were also not seen present at the elections.

Also absent from the voting process were Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji too seem to have given the elections a miss.

The reasons for the absence of the stars were not immediately known, as none of them addressed skipping the polls publicly.

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others were seen casting their votes.

Veteran star poet and lyricist Gulzar was seen exercising his democratic right and arrived at the voting booth to cast his vote at the age of 91.

Veteran star Saira Banu, Hema Malini and Shabana Azmi were seen at their respective voting booths to cast their votes.

Talking about the BMC elections, the polling for the 29 municipal corporations began on January 15, at 7.30 AM and concluded at 5.30 PM.

In Maharashtra, the elections were being held in Municipal Corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

