BMC Elections 2026: Which Polling Booths Did Bollywood Stars Cast Their Votes At?

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a good turnout of Bollywood celebrities at polling booths across the city on BMC election day.

From Bandra to Juhu area of Mumbai, here's where veteran actors and younger celebrities were seen casting their votes.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor voted at the booth centred at St Anne’s School, Bandra. Veteran stars Saira Banu, Gulzar were also seen casting their vote at the same centre.

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen at their stylish best, at the Duruelo Convent School in Bandra West, to cast their votes.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actress Amrita Arora were seen casting their votes at the Mount Mary Convent in Bandra, at different hours of the day.

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar along with actress cum author wife Twinkle Khanna were seen exercising their voting right at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan, Juhu.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, and star Shraddha Kapoor also casted their votes at the same location.

Veteran stars Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Bendre, Bhagyashree, and actors Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor were seen visiting Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

While actor John Abraham was spotted at the Rizvi College in Bandra, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at St Xavier’s in Juhu to cast their votes.

Talking about the BMC elections, the polling for the 29 municipal corporations began on January 15, at 7.30 AM and concluded at 5.30 PM.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements were made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there were 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections were being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.