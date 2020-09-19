BMC replies to Kangana Ranaut's Rs 2 cr compensation plea, says it is 'abuse of process' and must be rejected

New Delhi: The never-ending saga between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have taken another turn as the civic body has urged the Bombay High Court to reject actress's plea seeking Rs 2 crore compensation.

The BMC has filed an affidavit in response to Kangana Ranaut's petition challenging demolition of her office and damage claim of Rs 2 crore. In its affidavit, BMC stated, "The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process. The Petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs."

On September 9, the BMC had demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai, claiming that she had made substantial structural alterations without due permission. After which the actress moved the HC on the same day, a bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla stayed the demolition.

On September 15, Ranaut amended her plea, seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC.

In its reply, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, the BMC alleged that Ranaut falsely stated that the alterations were as per a permission previously granted by it.

On September 5, during a routine inspection, its officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow, so a demolition notice was issued and the demolition was subsequently carried out, it said.

Ranaut used the property as office space and had made substantial alterations and additions in violation of the sanctioned Building Plan, the BMC alleged.

Toilets were constructed in parking areas and existing toilet space was converted into cabins and a pantry, it said.

Ranaut could not argue that the demolition should not have been carried out during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, for if she was carrying out alterations during this period, she was liable to face action, the civic body said.

The next hearing is slated for September 22.

(With PTI inputs)