Bobby Deol at 57: How lord Bobby got his 'Animal' transformation right!

Bobby Deol Birthday: One of the most loved actors in Bollywood - Bobby Deol has managed to swing his career back to top form in his second innings which began with Race 3 in 2018, followed by a super successful web-series Aashram in 2020. He featured in many hits and his new alpha male aura has ticked all the right boxes with the audiences so far.

He got rave reviews and a wow reaction from critics and fans alike for playing the negative role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' in 2023. One of the most talked about aspects about lord Bobby's 2.0 avatar remains his physique in 50s.

Today, as he turns 57, let's check out this throwback interview where his fitness trainer revealed the hard work and diet control which the actor followed to achieve his goals.

Bobby Deol's Animal Transformation Secret

Bobby's fitness trainer, Prajwal Shetty in a 2023 interview with AajTak, shared about the actor's diet plan. He also revealed that Sandeep wanted Bobby to appear broader than Ranbir in Animal - one of his most iconic roles.

Prajwal said about Bobby's training for Animal, “At that time, he was slightly lean, so our goal was to gradually increase his muscle mass. We tailored the entire diet plan accordingly, incorporating a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Additionally, he underwent high-intensity training sessions... he dedicated approximately one hour to weight training every day. Additionally, he engaged in 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions both in the morning and evening.”

Bobby Deol's Diet

According to his fitness trainer, the actor had to follow a strict no-sweets diet. His meals included eggs, oatmeal, chicken, fish, and salads. He even gave up sweets for 4 months to achieve his goals, as per a report in HT.

Prajwal said, “Bobby used to have eggs upon waking up in the morning. He opted for oatmeal as a source of carbohydrates and included chicken along with some rice for lunch. In the evening, he consumed salads and for dinner, he usually had chicken or fish. This routine continued for four months. Bobby is Punjabi, but what's interesting is that he's not much of a food enthusiast. Hence, he effortlessly followed my strict diet plan. While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months.”

Bobby Deol was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood - a satirical action comedy drama series created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut for Netflix.

