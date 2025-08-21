Bobby Deol Recalls Aryan Khan Repeatedly Saying ‘Once More’ During Shoot Of Ba***ds of Bollywood

Mumbai: Bobby Deol expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and also revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes stories during the preview launch of "The B***ds of Bollywood".

Bobby will be seen playing one of the leads in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Talking about Aryan in the press conference Bobby Deol stated "I just want to say that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It's one of the best shows I have seen, not just because it's my show or Aryan's show or even Shah Rukh's show, but because it's truly massive."

The actor went on to laud not just the cast, but particularly Aryan Khan's ability to bring the script to life. "Every actor in this show has performed so well. They are all good actors, but it's the director who brings out the best in them. The way Aryan has done that is just amazing. From mature characters to younger ones, he's managed to get the finest performance out of everyone," said Bobby.

He also highlighted Aryan's relentless dedication, sharing a light-hearted anecdote. "Aryan kept saying, one more, one more take. At first, I thought he was going to make me do industry takes, but soon I realized I couldn't stop either. That's how much passion he brings to the set."

All the while, Shah Rukh was seen looking on proudly at his son. The superstar's job is unmistakable. As Bobby continued, "I am just happy to be here and I wish the best to all of us. Thank you so much, Shah Rukh. With love, I am blessed to know all of you."

In a lighter moment, Shah Rukh himself added one line. "Bobby called me and said, Aryan is taking too many takes. I have to go." The remark left the audience smiling, perfectly capturing the blend of humor, respect, and admiration that filled the room. As Bobby closed his speech with gratitude, it was clear that Aryan can't hand not only on the trust of a seasoned actor, but it also made his father glow with pride. For Shah Rukh, watching his son step into his own, such conviction must have been nothing short of a dream!