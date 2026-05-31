Bobby Deol recalls heartbreak of losing Jab We Met after bringing Imtiaz Ali and Kareena Kapoor on board

As Bobby Deol gears up for the release of Anurag Kashyap's much-anticipated thriller Bandar on June 5, 2026, the actor has opened up about one of the most painful setbacks of his career, losing Jab We Met, a film he had helped bring together before eventually being replaced by Shahid Kapoor.

Speaking candidly on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby revisited the episode that left him heartbroken at the time but ultimately shaped his journey as an actor.

Bobby Deol’s Connection to ‘Jab We Met’

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Long before Jab We Met became one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic dramas, Bobby Deol was actively working to get the project off the ground. Impressed by director Imtiaz Ali’s work in Socha Na Tha, Bobby saw immense potential in the filmmaker and wanted to collaborate with him.

The actor revealed that he personally brought both Imtiaz Ali and Kareena Kapoor on board and spent considerable time pitching the project to production houses.

"I had great confidence in Imtiaz after watching the rough cut of Socha Na Tha. I thought he was such a talented director and wanted to work with him," Bobby recalled.

The Film Moved Ahead Without Him

According to Bobby, the production house he approached initially declined the project, citing concerns that Imtiaz Ali was too expensive a director at the time.

However, the same banner later went ahead with the film using the same director and lead actress — but with Shahid Kapoor replacing Bobby as the male lead.

"That story is done now. We're friends. But my heart got broken because I needed a film like that during that phase of my career," he said.

"The production house I pitched it to said Imtiaz was too expensive. Later, they made the same film with Imtiaz and the same heroine I had brought on board."

A Heartbreak Bobby Had Spoken About Earlier

This is not the first time Bobby has discussed the Jab We Met chapter. During an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out last year, the actor admitted that the experience had deeply affected him.

"I was heartbroken. I was not getting enough work then. I have nothing against Imtiaz. I love the guy and think he's one of the most talented directors we have. Maybe he had his own insecurities and circumstances at that point. But the whole thing happened in a bad way," Bobby had said.

Also Read | Bobby Deol takes break from shoot in the UK, returns to Mumbai for 'Bandar' commitments

Bobby Deol’s Remarkable Career Revival

Over the past few years, Bobby Deol has scripted one of the most celebrated comebacks in Hindi cinema.

His resurgence began with Prakash Jha’s Aashram, followed by his widely praised performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal in 2023. He most recently appeared in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

About ‘Bandar’

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Bobby as Samar Mehra, a once-famous pop star whose life spirals into chaos after sexual assault allegations thrust him into a high-profile media and legal battle.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B. Shetty, Indrajith Sukumaran and Jitendra Joshi.

Bandar is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.