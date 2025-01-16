Bobby Deol Reveals He Chased Wife For Marriage; His Parents Were Dying For Him To Get Married

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about his heartwarming love story with his wife, Tanya Deol, at the third edition of SCREEN LIVE. The couple’s journey, which began nearly 30 years ago, is nothing short of a romantic film. Bobby revealed how he met Tanya at Mumbai’s iconic Italian café, Trattoria, and instantly knew she was the one. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing initially, as Tanya wasn’t interested in him at first.

“I saw her, and I knew she was the one,” Bobby shared. “She was from South Bombay and didn’t give me any attention, but I still chased her. Somewhere, I knew she would fall in love with me. And then she did. We met, and within two months, we decided to get married. By this time, my parents were just dying for me to get married.”

Bobby credited Tanya for being his constant support system throughout their nearly three-decade-long marriage. He added, “It’s the most difficult thing to leave everything behind and become part of another family. Despite ours being a joint family, she stood by us through everything. She takes care of everything I do. I am very blessed. She’s my woman, my life, my everything. She’s my Taanu.”

While Bobby was smitten from the start, Tanya admitted she wasn’t initially drawn to him. In a previous interview with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she recalled their first meeting at Trattoria, where Bobby knew one of her friends. Tanya said, “I didn’t know who he was, and I didn’t care. I hadn’t even seen his films when we started dating.”

Their relationship took an interesting turn during a party where they played cards. Tanya revealed, “He kept losing to me and refused to pay, saying, ‘I’ll take you out for a meal.’” Soon after, Bobby called her late at night, which didn’t impress her. “He called at an absurd hour, and I was fast asleep. I picked up the call and said, ‘I’ll call you back tomorrow.’ He said, ‘You don’t know who I am,’ and I said, ‘It’s okay,’ and hung up.”

But destiny had other plans. A week later, Bobby called again, and this time, their conversation lasted for eight hours. From that moment on, their bond deepened, and the couple decided to tie the knot in 1996.



Now married for nearly 29 years, Bobby and Tanya share two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Their journey has seen highs and lows, but their love and commitment have only grown stronger with time.

“She’s the best thing that could have happened to me,” Bobby said. With a love story built on persistence, understanding, and mutual respect, the Deols continue to inspire many with their unwavering bond.

On the professional front, Bobby will be seen next in Aryan Khan's Stardom. He is currently enjoying the box office sucess of Daaku Maharaj starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.