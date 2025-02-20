Bobby Deol Reveals Why He Kept His Bold Aashram Role A Secret From Dharmendra And Sunny Deol

Bobby Deol, who made a powerful comeback with 'Aashram,' recently shared why he kept his role a secret from his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. Known for his earlier "hero" roles, Bobby was initially hesitant about how his family would react to his bold and controversial character in the crime-drama series.

At the grand unveiling of the much-anticipated trailer for 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Part 3' in Mumbai, Bobby reflected on how the role became a game-changer in his career but wasn’t an easy choice to make.

"I Knew They Would Question Me"

Speaking at the event, Bobby admitted that he feared his family might not approve of his decision. “I knew I wouldn't be offered hero roles anymore, which is why I didn’t even tell my family about accepting this show. I wanted them to see it first and then react,” he revealed, according to the Free Press Journal.

He further explained, “The subject of Aashram was such that if I had told my parents or my brother, they would have asked, ‘Why are you doing this?’” The show’s dark and complex storyline, centering on a corrupt spiritual leader, was a significant departure from the conventional roles Bobby was known for.

His Wife’s Silent Support

While Bobby kept the role a secret from Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, he confided in his wife, who stood by his side. “She told me to trust my instincts,” Bobby shared, adding that her encouragement played a big role in his decision to take the plunge.

Despite the controversial nature of Aashram, Bobby believed in the project’s message, which highlights real issues within society, and was willing to take the risk.

Family’s Surprising Reaction

Bobby’s fears were put to rest when the show was released. “My mother started receiving calls from friends praising my performance. My father also got messages from his well-wishers, and Sunny was flooded with messages from people appreciating my work,” Bobby said.

The overwhelming support from fans and his family felt like a dream come true. The actor expressed deep gratitude to director Prakash Jha, who took a chance on him when the industry had started to typecast him.

A New Chapter for Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol sees his role in Aashram as the start of a fresh chapter in his career. While he’s been applauded for his villainous roles, he’s selective about choosing characters that offer depth and complexity.

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram follows the story of Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol), a self-styled godman who uses religion as a facade for crime, deceit, and manipulation. The ensemble cast includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta.

The second part of the third season of Ek Badnaam Aashram is set to premiere on MX Player on February 27, 2025. Fans can expect more drama, secrets, and shocking twists as the story unfolds.

Watch the trailer here: