Bobby Deol’s ‘Alpha’ New Look Revealed? How His ‘Professor White Noise’ Avatar Is Sparking Curiosity Among Fans

Bobby Deol has once again set the internet abuzz with his latest transformation. The actor introduced his fans to a mysterious new persona Professor White Noise leaving everyone wondering if this intriguing look is connected to his role in Alia Bhatt’s upcoming action film Alpha.

Bobby Deol’s Mysterious Transformation

The Animal actor recently shared a poster on social media, revealing his brand-new look. Sporting long hair, thick black-framed glasses, and a sharp purple suit with a matching coat, Bobby exuded intensity and mystery. The background, featuring helicopters and war tanks, hinted at a high-octane, action-packed theme. The poster carried the text, “Coming soon… Bobby Deol as Professor White Noise.”

In his caption, Bobby wrote, “Popcorn popcorn le aao, show shuru honay wala hai… Oct 19 #AagLagaaDe.” Fans immediately flooded the comments section, curious about the project and eager to know more about his intriguing new avatar.

Fans Guess: Is It Related To Alpha?

As soon as the post went live, social media erupted with speculation. Many fans linked the look to YRF’s much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Comments poured in such as “YRF Spy Universe??” and “Looks like Alpha vibes!” Others drew parallels to the popular Netflix show Money Heist, with users commenting, “Professor sahab kahin aap Money Heist to nahi kar rahe?” and “Is this India’s own Professor?”

Bobby Deol’s Role In Alpha

Bobby Deol’s connection to Alpha was first teased in the post-credit scene of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The sequence marked his official entry into the YRF Spy Universe, where he is seen stamping a logo onto a young girl’s hand. When she asks its meaning, Bobby’s character replies, “Alpha — the first, the fastest, the strongest.”

This brief yet impactful scene hinted at his role as a powerful antagonist in Alpha. Speculations suggest that his character might have been the mentor to Alia Bhatt’s role before eventually becoming her biggest adversary.

With Bobby Deol’s growing reputation for playing intense and complex characters, fans can’t wait to see if Professor White Noise is indeed connected to his role in Alpha or if it’s something entirely new and unexpected.