हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol’s intense avatar revealed in Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side teaser - Watch

Directed by Prakash Jha, this crime drama will go live starting 11th November 2020, only on MX Player.

Bobby Deol’s intense avatar revealed in Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side teaser - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala promises even more excitement and mystery in Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, that will stream for free on MX Player, starting November 11, 2020.

His intense avatar that was revealed in the teaser today leaves you wanting more. Bobby shared the teaser of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side on his social media handle. Take  a look here:

Commenting on the same, Bobby Deol said, “I can’t thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of.”

Directed by Prakash Jha, this crime drama will go live starting 11th November 2020, only on MX Player.

 

Tags:
Bobby DeolAashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side teaseraashram teaserMX Player
Next
Story

Navratri is one of the most vibrant, colourful and positive festivals, says TV actor Aamir Ali

  • 77,06,946Confirmed
  • 1,16,616Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Mumbai Police sent Kangana summon