Bobby Deol’s intense avatar revealed in Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side teaser - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala promises even more excitement and mystery in Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, that will stream for free on MX Player, starting November 11, 2020.

His intense avatar that was revealed in the teaser today leaves you wanting more. Bobby shared the teaser of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side on his social media handle. Take a look here:

Commenting on the same, Bobby Deol said, “I can’t thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of.”

Directed by Prakash Jha, this crime drama will go live starting 11th November 2020, only on MX Player.