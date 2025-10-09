Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969767https://zeenews.india.com/people/bobby-deols-sons-aryaman-and-dharam-to-enter-bollywood-the-bads-of-bollywood-actor-bursts-the-rumour-bubble-2969767.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
BOBBY DEOL

Bobby Deol's Sons Aryaman And Dharam To Enter Bollywood? The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Bursts The Rumour Bubble

Bobby Deol Sons: He added that both his sons have shown interest in films, but he wants them fully prepared for the pressures of being star kids.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bobby Deol's Sons Aryaman And Dharam To Enter Bollywood? The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Bursts The Rumour BubblePic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood star and one of the most loved B-Town actors, Bobby Deol aka Lord Bobby has a massive fan following - all thanks to his super successful second innings in movies and OTT space. At the grand premiere of his latest outing - The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, paps captured him arriving with his beautiful family and all eyes were set on his elder son Aryaman - the dashing tall guy. 

Bobby Deol's Sons' Debut

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Bobby opened up about what professional choices his sons Aryaman and Dharam Deol have made. “I wanted my sons to study. My younger son left studies after 12th standard, but my elder son was selected in all the colleges he applied to. He got into NYU Stern School of Business. I didn’t know much about the college, but when I told people, they said, ‘Wow, it’s a great college.’ I thought, okay! I didn’t know that,” Bobby said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Recalls Aryan Khan Repeatedly Saying ‘Once More’ During Shoot Of Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryaman Deol Getting Attention

Bobby also reacted to Aryaman grabbing a lot of eyeballs and speculation about his debut. “He is training, preparing. A lot of offers are coming, but I don’t want to throw him into the middle of the ocean without knowing how to swim. I want him to understand the art first, and then take his first step. He is working on himself,” Bobby said.

He added that both his sons have shown interest in films, but he wants them fully prepared for the pressures of being star kids.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan. Bandar was also showcased at the Special Presentations section of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh