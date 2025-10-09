Bobby Deol's Sons Aryaman And Dharam To Enter Bollywood? The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Bursts The Rumour Bubble
New Delhi: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood star and one of the most loved B-Town actors, Bobby Deol aka Lord Bobby has a massive fan following - all thanks to his super successful second innings in movies and OTT space. At the grand premiere of his latest outing - The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, paps captured him arriving with his beautiful family and all eyes were set on his elder son Aryaman - the dashing tall guy.
Bobby Deol's Sons' Debut
In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Bobby opened up about what professional choices his sons Aryaman and Dharam Deol have made. “I wanted my sons to study. My younger son left studies after 12th standard, but my elder son was selected in all the colleges he applied to. He got into NYU Stern School of Business. I didn’t know much about the college, but when I told people, they said, ‘Wow, it’s a great college.’ I thought, okay! I didn’t know that,” Bobby said.
Aryaman Deol Getting Attention
Bobby also reacted to Aryaman grabbing a lot of eyeballs and speculation about his debut. “He is training, preparing. A lot of offers are coming, but I don’t want to throw him into the middle of the ocean without knowing how to swim. I want him to understand the art first, and then take his first step. He is working on himself,” Bobby said.
He added that both his sons have shown interest in films, but he wants them fully prepared for the pressures of being star kids.
On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan. Bandar was also showcased at the Special Presentations section of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.
