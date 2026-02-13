Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016640https://zeenews.india.com/people/bobby-kataria-granted-bail-after-20-months-in-custody-in-human-trafficking-probe-3016640.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBobby Kataria granted bail after 20 months in custody in human trafficking probe
BOBBY KATARIA

Bobby Kataria granted bail after 20 months in custody in human trafficking probe

Bobby Kataria case: The HC also observed that there were no other criminal cases pending against him at the time of the hearing.

|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bobby Kataria granted bail after 20 months in custody in human trafficking probePic Courtesy: ANI File Photo

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to YouTube influencer Balwant Singh, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, in a human trafficking case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an order dated February 12, the High Court allowed Kataria's appeal against a previous decision of the Special Judge (NIA), Haryana at Panchkula, which had dismissed his bail plea on July 20, 2024.

Kataria had been in custody as an under-trial for over one year and eight months. As per the order, accused Kataria submitted that only 23 out of 73 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Only 23 out of 73 prosecution witnesses have been examined, and the trial is likely to take a long time, we, therefore, deem it appropriate to allow the appeal," the order read.

The HC also observed that there were no other criminal cases pending against him at the time of the hearing.

"The appellant is ordered to be released on regular bail subject to his furnishing requisite bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial Court/Duty Magistrate and depositing the demand draft for the aforenoted amount in the Special Court (NIA), Panchkula within two days from now," the order read.

The case was initially registered by Haryana Police and later re-registered by the NIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Emigration Act. Kataria has been accused of collecting money from several individuals on the promise of arranging overseas employment.

It was alleged that some individuals were sent to Southeast Asian countries, where they were forced to work under exploitative conditions.

During the hearing, counsel for the appellant submitted that Kataria was willing to deposit the entire alleged amount of Rs 19,67,000 received from the complainants.

"The appellant is ordered to be released on regular bail subject to his furnishing requisite bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial Court/Duty Magistrate and depositing the demand draft for the aforenoted amount in the Special Court (NIA), Panchkula within two days from now. The Special Court (NIA), Panchkula shall be at liberty to disburse the amount to the claimants in accordance with law after due verification," the order read. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel Trade Talks
India-Israel trade: FTA negotiations heat up amid regional diplomacy push
IRS Tax Deadline 2026
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of…
70th Filmfare Awards
70th Filmfare Awards South nominations announced; check full nominations
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Charlie Puth
'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy
mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win