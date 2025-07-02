'Bold Clothes Doesn’t Mean I Have...' Khushi Mukherjee SLAMMED For Butt-Flashing Outfit, Recites Hanuman Chalisa In A New Viral Video - WATCH

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, after facing backlash for wearing bold outfits, responded by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on Instagram to assert her cultural roots.

New Delhi: Actress Khushi Mukherjee has recently come under heavy criticism after being spotted in bold outfits on the streets of Mumbai, sparking a wave of backlash on social media and among paparazzi.

The controversy began when Khushi was photographed in a revealing black outfit, which many online users and several celebrities deemed “indecent.” Critics demanded action against her for what they claimed was inappropriate public behaviour, and even some paparazzi expressed frustration, claiming they were being unfairly targeted because of her bold fashion choices.

In response to the growing criticism, the actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video in which she recited the Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred Hindu hymn, in an apparent attempt to address her detractors and assert her connection to her cultural roots.

In her post, Khushi wrote, "Just because I wear bold clothes doesn’t mean I have forgotten my cultural background. I am a proud Bengali Brahmin. And I know even after reciting this Hanuman Chalisa, I’m going to get targeted and trolled by certain so-called influencers/actors. But this is for all my supporters!"

In the video, she began by addressing the backlash directly, "Hello everyone, this is Khushi. I know some people might still troll me or say hurtful things, but I want to make it clear that I am aware of my cultural roots. I was born and raised in a Bengali Brahmin family, and I do have some knowledge of our traditions. So, today, I would like to recite the Hanuman Chalisa."

Khushi went on to recite the entire hymn. After concluding, she said, "By doing this, I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. I know people will still say bad things about me and troll me. I just want to say that wearing bold clothes doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten Indian culture."

The video has since sparked further debate online, with some applauding her for standing her ground and others accusing her of using religion for damage control.