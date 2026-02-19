Advertisement
Bollywood 90's divas reunite: Bhagyashree and Madhoo's reunion delights fans at Mumbai gathering

Bhagyashree best known for Maine pyar kiya reunited with  Madhoo known for Roza recently at an event.

Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bollywood 90's divas reunite: Bhagyashree and Madhoo's reunion delights fans at Mumbai gathering(Source: IMDb)

Mumbai: Bollywood divas Bhagyashree and Madhoo recently reunited at a gathering. The two actresses, who were part of the golden era of the 1990s, were seen posing together for a warm picture that quickly grabbed attention of fans online.

In the picture shared by Madhoo on her social media account, Bhagyashree looked graceful in a layered white gown with minimal jewellery and makeup while Madhoo stunned in a striking red halter-neck jumpsuit. The two actresses were seen standing close, and smiling brightly.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Madhoo wrote, “My darling @bhagyashree.online in a world that is so busy and breathe and get by , you actually paused to see and hear and understand someone else and showered affection …. Truly gratitude for your generosity of spirit.”

Through the caption Madhoo highlighted how Bhagyashree took out time to shower praises on someone else. She applauded Bhagyashree’s generosity of spirit.

Talking about Bhagyashree's work front, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 blockbuster “Maine Pyar Kiya,” which turned her into an overnight sensation. She later appeared in films like “Tyagi,” “Paayal,” and “Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul.” Bhagyashree shocked fans by quitting Bollywood while being at the peak of her career to focus on her marital life and family.

Talking about Madhoo, the actress carved a niche for herself with notable performances in the early 90s era of Bollywood and South film industry.. She featured in Hindi films like “Phool Aur Kaante,” “Diljale,” and “Yeshwant.” Madhoo went onto gain mmense popularity in South cinema, especially with Mani Ratnam’s iconic film “Roja,” which brought her pan India recognition.

After working across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, the star actress eventually took a sabbatical from films to focus on her family. The actress in recent years has become active in the industry as well as on social media.

