Mumbai: 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is currently in India to be a part of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. The 'Barfi' actress has been treating the fans with exciting titbits from various wedding functions such as Mehendi, Haldi, and of course, the actual wedding through social media.

PeeCee's American singer and actor husband Nick Jonas, and his parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas also jetted off to India to be a part of the celebration.

Apart from them, members from the Ambani family, Neeta Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, along with Parineeti Chopra, and her politician husband Raghav Chadha also graced the event. Some other members from the film fraternity, such as Rekha were also on the guest list.

While Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding made a lot of headlines, none of the bigwigs from Bollywood were to be seen at the festivities. Bollywood A listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar were absent from the wedding. It must be noted here that all of them have worked with PeeCee at some point or the other. Not only that, none of her female contemporaries were also nowhere to be seen.

It remains unclear whether Priyanka Chopra didn't extend invitations to them or if they chose not to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra is seven years younger to her. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya on 7th January 2025.

Now that the wedding is over, it remains to be seen when PeeCee returns to Los Angeles. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will soon commence shooting for her next with 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli. Going by the reports, she will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the movie, titled "SSMB29" for now.