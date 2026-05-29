Bollywood Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announce pregnancy, say 'I'd wait a million more...'

Bollywood couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to social media on Friday to share the joyful news with their fans and followers, revealing that they are all set to begin a new chapter as parents.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announce pregnancy

Sharing adorable pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, the couple captioned the post, “I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do.”

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In the photos, Aditya and Anushka were seen twinning in stylish black outfits. Aditya sported a customised T-shirt with “Baap (Dad)” written on it, while Anushka looked radiant as she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

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Take a look:

Soon after the couple shared the joyful announcement, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the soon-to-be parents.

“Wow!! Congratulations doston!! Much love!!” actor Pulkit Samrat wrote.

“So so so happy,” commented actor Bhumi Pednekar.

Anushka’s sister, Akansha Ranjan, also reacted with a series of red heart emojis.

About Aditya and Anushka's marriage

Aditya and Anushka got married on November 2, 2021, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and other close friends from the industry.

Before marriage, the two had also collaborated professionally on the web show ‘Fittrat’, where their on-screen chemistry was appreciated by audiences. Over the years, they have often spoken about supporting each other’s careers and maintaining a strong friendship alongside their relationship.

Aditya Seal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with performances in films such as ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, ‘Rocket Gang’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan has also made her mark in the industry with projects like ‘Wedding Pullav’ and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’.