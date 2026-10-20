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  • /Bollywood celebrates Navratri 2026: From Varun Dhawan to Nikita Dutta, stars embrace festive spirit

Bollywood celebrates Navratri 2026: From Varun Dhawan to Nikita Dutta, stars embrace festive spirit

Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Nikita Dutta, Ajay Devgn, and Vicky Kaushal, celebrated Navratri by engaging in traditional rituals such as Kanya Puja, Durga Puja pandal visits, Ram Leela, and Garba.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Bollywood celebrates Navratri 2026: From Varun Dhawan to Nikita Dutta, stars embrace festive spirit
Image Credit: Instagram/File Photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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