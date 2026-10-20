/Bollywood celebrates Navratri 2026: From Varun Dhawan to Nikita Dutta, stars embrace festive spirit

Navratri is a vibrant celebration of faith, devotion, and the timeless victory of good over evil. This year, Bollywood brought its unique blend of style and deep sentiment to the festivities, proving that beneath the glamour of the spotlight lies a strong connection to Indian culture and heritage. From performing the auspicious Kanya Puja to seeking blessings at traditional Durga pandals and dancing to the energetic rhythms of Garba, several Hindi film celebrities embraced the festival in personal and meaningful ways.
For actor Varun Dhawan, Durga Ashtami was an occasion to honour sacred customs in the comfort of his home. The actor performed the traditional Kanya Puja ritual, welcoming young girls into his home and seeking their blessings as part of the cherished Navratri custom.
Kanya Puja holds deep spiritual significance during the nine-day festival, symbolising the worship of the divine feminine (Navdurga) in young girls. By observing the ritual in an intimate family setting, Varun celebrated the true spiritual essence of the occasion, highlighting that the most meaningful festive moments often happen away from the media spotlight.
Even a packed shooting timeline could not keep actress Nikita Dutta from keeping her festive traditions alive. Despite being on set all day, the actress took time out between takes to perform Kanya Puja right inside her vanity van.
Her gesture served as a touching reminder that devotion does not always require elaborate arrangements. Amidst the hustle and bustle of back-to-back shooting schedules, Nikita made room for a ritual close to her heart, showing how faith seamlessly integrates into daily life.
For actress Kajol and her family, Durga Puja is an annual tradition steeped in faith, community, and togetherness. As they hosted devotees, colleagues, and friends at their iconic North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, the venue bustled with warmth, hospitality, and shared reverence for Goddess Durga.
The festive venue provided space for thousands of devotees to offer prayers and share in the community spirit. For Kajol, whose family’s association with grand Durga Puja celebrations spans decades, the annual ritual underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage across generations.
Taking the festive spirit beyond the pandals, director Rohit Shetty along with stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended grand Ram Leela celebrations in New Delhi. The event brought to life the epic saga of Lord Ram and the enduring triumph of righteousness.
Adding a memorable touch to the evening, the trio participated in the symbolic gesture of aiming a bow and arrow on stage, connecting directly with the audience and the mythological heritage of Dussehra. Their presence highlighted how these ancient traditions continue to inspire collective reflection and joy.
Navratri celebrations would be incomplete without the infectious energy of Garba, and actor Vicky Kaushal took that festive vigour straight to the heartland of Gujarat. Attending large-scale ground events, the actor joined massive crowds on stage, dancing and celebrating to traditional folk beats.
In Gujarat, Garba is a collective expression of faith, joy, and reverence for the Goddess. By immersing himself in the crowd's energy, Vicky added to the nationwide excitement, showcasing how music and dance bring people together across regions.
Whether it was Varun Dhawan and Nikita Dutta honouring Kanya Puja, Kajol opening pandal doors to devotees, or Vicky Kaushal celebrating on the Garba grounds, each star demonstrated a personal bond with India's rich cultural fabric. For public figures whose lives are constantly under the camera lens, these heartfelt celebrations offer fans a personal glimpse into the timeless values and traditions they continue to treasure.
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