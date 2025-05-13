Bollywood Celebs Applaud Arjun Kapoor’s Heartfelt Letter To His Younger Self On Completing 13 Years In Film Industry

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated 13 years in Bollywood since his debut in Ishaqzaade. To mark the milestone, he penned a heartfelt letter to his 26-year-old self, reflecting on his love for cinema and the journey that brought him to where he is today.

The post quickly caught the attention of several celebrities from the film industry, who joined in to show their support and appreciation. Among them was Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh, who commented enthusiastically, “PARMEEEEEEEE.”

Fighter director Siddharth Anand also chimed in, calling the post “Inspiring,” while filmmaker Tahira Kashyap expressed her support in a simple but heartfelt manner.

Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, shared her admiration too, writing, “Best boy, best man.”

For those who missed it, Arjun’s post read: “Dear 26-year-old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you have stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform—not just your body, but your mind, your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks… they were all worth it. Stay humble. Stay hungry. And never forget—this journey began with a bullied kid who simply loved movies too much to give up.

With love and pride,

Arjun 2.0”

Arjun Kapoor made his entry into bollywood with the movie Ishaqzaade alongside actress Parineeti Chopra.