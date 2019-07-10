close

World Cup 2019

Bollywood celebs back Team India after World Cup 2019 semi-final loss to New Zealand

Just as India's World Cup 2019 high hopes fell flat, social media was up with several memes and jokes. However, in this moment of sorrow, Bollywood fraternity backed the players and showered immense love on the Men In Blue.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Team India's dream of lifting the World Cup 2019 trophy came crashing down in a nerve-wracking semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. India lost the match by 18 runs against the Black Caps leaving an ocean of fans and supporters dejected. New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs.

Just as India's World Cup 2019 high hopes fell flat, social media was up with several memes and jokes. However, in this moment of sorrow, Bollywood fraternity backed the players and showered immense love on the Men In Blue.

Check out who said what on Twitter:

Now, Australia and England will have a semi-final face-off on June 11, 2019. The winning team will play the World Cup final match against New Zealand on July 14.

 

 

 

