Bollywood celebs back Team India after World Cup 2019 semi-final loss to New Zealand

New Delhi: Team India's dream of lifting the World Cup 2019 trophy came crashing down in a nerve-wracking semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. India lost the match by 18 runs against the Black Caps leaving an ocean of fans and supporters dejected. New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs.

Just as India's World Cup 2019 high hopes fell flat, social media was up with several memes and jokes. However, in this moment of sorrow, Bollywood fraternity backed the players and showered immense love on the Men In Blue.

Check out who said what on Twitter:

Wish we had won we lost by 2cms today when Dhoni got run out. Team India played well in the tournament. Proud of their commitment. Congratulations NewZealand. Great fielding and bowling. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 10, 2019

Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 10, 2019

I hate to sound like an old school uncle( trollers will say aunt but it’s not about me) whn I say ..”nazar lag gayee..”the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

So so so proud of you #TeamIndia ...what a match it was...got excited and shouted like a kid after so many years... much much love — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) July 10, 2019

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Well tried @imjadeja @msdhoni You guys really tried.. so close yet too far .. heart hurts abhi toh — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2019

Hard luck team india .. played a very spirited game through the tournament the wicket of Dhoni and his walk back just broke my heart #INDvsNZ proud nonetheless pic.twitter.com/iGCPhIhLEU — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 10, 2019

#teamindia all the best for the future challenges. We are proud of you. Today was just #onebadday ! @msdhoni you and @imjadeja were so good #CricketWorldCup2019 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 10, 2019

Now, Australia and England will have a semi-final face-off on June 11, 2019. The winning team will play the World Cup final match against New Zealand on July 14.