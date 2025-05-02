Why Kartik Aaryan Apologies To PM Modi - The SHOCKING Reason Will Leave You 'Nervous'

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan attended the historical WAVES Summit in Mumbai, an event that saw the presence of several notable personalities from various walks of life. One moment that truly stood out was Kartik Aaryan's opening speech at the WAVES 2025 ceremony, which has since gone viral. His heartfelt words captured everyone's attention and became the highlight of the event.

Kartik Aaryan's Viral Speech

Bollywood's hearthrobe made a statement style in a white ethnic essamble. Kartik opens up about being nervous in the event as his heartbeat was raising because he was standing before PM Modi for the first time.

In the viral speech kartik admits being nervous and said, ''A warm welcome to Ajit Pawar ji and all the guests who have come here at WAVES 2025. Prime Minister ji, Modi ji, sorry, my heart is beating very fast as I am saying something for the first time in front of you.

''So, I will try my best to maintain the decorum here. And if anything goes wrong, please forgive me. WAVES, it’s founded by four pillars: Creativity, Innovation, Collaboration and Inclusion.'' he concluded the speech.

About WAVES Summit 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, highlighting India's growing influence in the global creative economy. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, 'India, with its billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories,'' underscoring the country's vast potential in storytelling and content creation.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind summit in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4. The four-day event brings together Bollywood icons, top industry experts and senior government officials to explore the future of film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live entertainment. The first two days of the summit are dedicated to cinema, filmmaking, and marketing, setting the tone for India's vision in the global audio-visual landscape.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan next be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled project alongside . Kartik has also reunited with SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Sreeleela. Director Sameer Vidwans's Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Additionally, he is set to star in Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla, which is scheduled for release in 2026.