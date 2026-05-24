‘Bollywood logic left the chat’: Netizens react to Mouni Roy playing Varun Dhawan’s fake mother in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

New Delhi: The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Saturday and is already grabbing attention online.

The Varun Dhawan starrer brings back the signature chaos of a classic David Dhawan comedy, packed with confusion, exaggerated situations and comic misunderstandings.

However, among all the madness in the trailer, it is Mouni Roy’s entry as Varun Dhawan’s fake mother that has left the internet amused and curious.

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Introduced in a full Nirupa Roy-inspired avatar, Mouni’s character is brought in to help Varun escape the mess surrounding him. The humour, however, lies in the fact that she looks almost the same age as him.

Interestingly, the Naagin actress is 40 years old, while Varun Dhawan turned 39 this year.

The trailer uses the reference to veteran actress Nirupa Roy as a comic throwback to old Bollywood dramas, where mothers often played emotional anchors. In this film, the idea is flipped completely for laughs, with Mouni fully leaning into the exaggerated role.

Also Read: ‘Bittersweet’: Karan Johar reacts to David Dhawan saying ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ will be his final movie

How did the internet react?

Social media users were quick to react to the unusual casting choice.

One user wrote, “Mouni Roy is the biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie. It’s like in Bol Bachchan, Archana Puran Singh became the fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan.”

Mouni Roy is the Biggest surprise package of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai Movie



It's like In Bol Bachchan movie Archana Puran Singh became a Fake mother of Abhishek Bachchan #VarunSDhawan #MouniRoy #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai pic.twitter.com/gRz3fyUBA2 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) May 23, 2026

Another commented, “Mouni Roy as his fake mother? How is it even believable?”

A third user wrote, “Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother roles of much older male actors.”

Mommy in young Age



Bollywood obsession to cast young females in mother role of much older male actors.



After watching the tralier, 40 year old #MouniRoy playing 39 year old #VarunDhawan's mother in upcoming #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai while 35 year old Pooja Hegde and Mrunal… pic.twitter.com/e6YJ1nZrBA — Funbir Singh (@FunbirSingh) May 23, 2026

Another comment read, “Varun Dhawan being younger than Mouni Roy and still calling her ‘Maa’ on screen is peak David Dhawan madness. 39-year-old Varun + 40-year-old Mouni as fake mother-son duo? Bollywood logic officially left the chat.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce separation

Recently, the actress was in the headlines after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. Taking to social media, Mouni and Suraj shared a joint statement addressing their decision to part ways.

The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

Interestingly, the role comes shortly after Mouni Roy’s appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for Rahhat Shah Kazmi’s Bombay Stories. In the Indo-American film inspired by the literary world of Saadat Hasan Manto, Mouni played the emotionally intense character Sharifan.

With both Bombay Stories and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in her 2026 lineup, the actress appears to be exploring very different genres this year.