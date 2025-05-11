Bollywood Mourns Loss Of Vikram Gaikwad: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, And Varun Dhawan Pay Emotional Tribute To Legendary Makeup Artist

Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, a legendary name in Indian cinema, passed away on May 10, 2025, in Mumbai at the age of 65. Known for his unmatched talent in transforming actors into unforgettable on-screen characters, his death left a void in the film fraternity. Celebrities from Bollywood, including Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Mrunal Thakur, mourned the loss and remembered him as a true artist and visionary.

Anushka, Ranveer, and Varun’s Emotional Farewell

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story, re-sharing a tribute post and writing simply, “RIP Dada, Om Shanti,” expressing her quiet grief.

Ranveer Singh remembered the late artist fondly, calling him “Dada” and sharing heartfelt emojis — a dove and a broken heart — to mark his sorrow and respect for Gaikwad’s legacy.

Varun Dhawan, who worked closely with Gaikwad during Badlapur, shared a deeply emotional note:

“I had the pleasure to work with Vikram Gaikwad sir in Badlapur. He helped me design my look, every detail. A true magician who pushed Indian Cinema ahead. Thank u dada. Om Shanti.”

Aamir Khan Productions and Mrunal Thakur Pay Tribute

Aamir Khan’s production house also issued a moving statement on social media, recalling the artistry Vikram brought to films like Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti.

“A true maestro — his incredible craftsmanship gave life to so many unforgettable characters on screen. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be dearly missed.”

Mrunal Thakur, visibly shaken by the news, wrote, “Vikram Dada. I really can’t believe this,” capturing the disbelief felt across the film fraternity.

A Legacy That Transcended Language and Genre

Vikram Gaikwad’s influence stretched across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu cinema. He began his journey in films with Sardar and left an indelible mark with titles like 83, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 3 Idiots, Sanju, Delhi-6, Omkara, Kaminey, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In Marathi cinema, he worked on celebrated historicals like Lokmanya, Fatteshikast, and Sher Shivraj. His talent also reached Tamil blockbusters like Ponniyin Selvan and O Kadhal Kanmani, and Bengali cinema with Jaatishwar.

National Recognition for a Master Craftsman

Vikram Gaikwad was honored with the National Film Award for Best Makeup Artist twice — once for The Dirty Picture (2012) and again for Jaatishwar (2014). His precision, attention to detail, and ability to translate character depth through appearance made him one of the most respected names in the industry.

Gaikwad’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, at 4:30 PM on Saturday, in the presence of his loved ones, colleagues, and several personalities from the entertainment industry.

Vikram Gaikwad will always be remembered not just for the characters he helped create, but for the passion, humility, and brilliance he brought behind the scenes. His absence will be deeply felt, but his legacy will continue to shine on screens for generations to come.